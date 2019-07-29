Placement drive for PWD candidates tomorrow, walk-interviews

Sector Skill Council (SSC), NASSCOM in association with National Association for Blind (NAB), New Delhi is organising a placement drive for Persons with Disability (PwD) tomorrow – July 30, 2019. The first job fair in the series is planned for will be held at NAB office, Sector 5, RK Puram New Delhi.

As many as 95 candidates including visually-impaired and people with locomotor disability have registered to be part of the drive. Interested candidates can walk-in for to be part of the placement drive which will consist over 70 job roles including tele-calling, MIS reporting, finance and accounting roles, help desk attendant among others.

A total of 17 corporates are participating for jobs which require at least class 12 pass candidates, the eligibility will be varied for various jobs, as per the official statement. After completing the drive in Delhi, it would also be conducted in other cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In a related context, IIT-Delhi alumnus, Ankita Gulati has developed a device called TouchVision which narrates the content in the picture when a visually-impaired person touches it. The 27-year-old has studied B.Tech and M.Tech in computer science from DTU. She chose assistive technology for her master’s thesis and decided to take help from IIT-Delhi deputy director, Balakrishnan for her thesis. Balakrishnan is a renowned academician and has nurtured many ventures in assistive technology.

