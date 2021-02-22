DU’s Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies student bags Rs 19.35 lakh package

SSCBS campus placement 2021: The Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSBCS) under Delhi University conducted the first phase of the placement season of 2020-21. The highest package offered is Rs 19.25 lakh per annum, while the average package was Rs 9 lakh per annum, claims the institute.

Over 80 students received job offers mainly in the fields of investment banking, analytics, consulting and finance. The Bain Capability Network stood as the largest recruiter with 20 offers.

Forty plus companies participated in the placement included prominent establishments like Deloitte, Zomato, Mckinsey and Company and Dabur. Some of the new companies were INS Markit, Bridge to India and Quintics Management Consultancies.

This year, four students from the college qualified for the national top 15 in the “EY Corporate Finance Woman of the Year” competition.

Also, the college conducted a project ‘Prep-for-Success’ under the CARE programme which provides an interface between the recent graduates and the final year students. Through this initiative, resources pertaining to interviews are shared and placement preparation sessions are conducted with the batch.