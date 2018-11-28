Bihar PHED recruitment: GATE qualified engineers can apply 70 posts

PHED recruitment 2018: Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) of Bihar Government has recently advertised for the post of assistant engineers. As many as 70 posts are on offer in the department; out of which 64 are for civilian engineering candidates and three posts are for mechanical engineers.

The selection will be on the bases of GATE (graduate aptitude test in engineer) score. Candidates who have qualified GATE in recent years can apply. The applications are being accepted online. Interested candidates can apply at the official – phed.bih.nic.in. The registrations will close on December 15, 2018.

PHED recruitment 2018: Post-wise vacancy details

Assistant engineer – (civilian) 64 posts

Assistant engineer – (mechanical) 6 posts

PHED recruitment 2018: Posts against reservation

Assistant engineer (civilian) OBC – 5

EBC – 14

ST – 9

Assistant engineer (mechanical)-

OBC – 1

EBC – 1

ST – 1

PHED recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Candidate applying for the post of civilian assistant engineer should hold a degree or diploma in civil engineering from a government recognised university. For the post of assistant mechanical engineer, the candidate should have either a diploma or a degree in the relevant field. The posts are strictly meant for GATE scorers.

Pay scale: A monthly reimbursement of Rs 55,000 will be allocated to the selected candidate.

Age limit: Candidate should be of 21 years of age, younger candidates need not to apply. For civil sector males the upper age limit is 37 and for females, it is 40 years. For male or female candidates belonging to OBC categories, the upper age limit is 40. For candidates belonging to SC or ST category, the upper age limit is 42 years.

PHED recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1 – Visit the official website — phed.bih.nic.in/

Step 2 – On the homepage Click on the link in ticker (moving test) ‘Online application for contractual recruitment AE (civil/Mechanical) through GAte Score’

Step 3 – A new page will open, read the instructions carefully and keep the necessary documents handy before applying

Step 4- Click on the ‘Click here to register’ link in the first instruction to register

Step 5 – Create the user id and password. Log-In and start filling the form

Note: Candidates can apply for only one post from one registered id. To apply for both posts candidates will have to register twice. In case one phases a technical problem in registration they can raise a request on the website. Only serious and technical queries related to the form will be entertained