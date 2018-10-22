PGIMS Rohtak recruitment 2018: Apply for 197 non-teaching vacancies at pgimsrohtak.nic.in

PGIMS Rohtak recruitment 2018: There are 197 non-teaching vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website pgimsrohtak.nic.in PGIMS Rohtak recruitment 2018: There are 197 non-teaching vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website pgimsrohtak.nic.in

PGIMS Rohtak recruitment 2018: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of various non-teaching jobs. There are 197 non-teaching vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the official website pgimsrohtak.nic.in.

The online application process will be till November 12, and the selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 and Rs 9,300 to 34,800.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 197

Name of the posts:

Non-teaching vacancies

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in various disciplines to apply for the posts.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 42 years. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 and Rs 9,300 to 34,800.

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website, pgimsrohtak.nic.in on or before November 12, 2018.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: November 12.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd