PGIMER recruitment 2019: Apply for 134 assistant professor posts, minimum pay Rs 1 lakh

PGMIER recruitment 2019: The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGMIER), Chandigarh has invited applications to fill 134 vacancies at the post of assistant professors. Candidates will have to download the application and send it to the Chandigarh office via post. The last date to submit the form is February 6 by 4 pm.

Candidates will be eligible for a monthly pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 800. The minimum payment will be Rs 30,000 per month and plus medical personnel, according to the official notification. Candidates need to apply on the official website – pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘recruitment’ on the main tab

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the link ‘offline applications invited for..’

Step 4: Another new page will open, click on the application form

Step 5: Take the print out of the form, fill and send via post

PGIMER recruitment 2019: Reservation

A total six posts out of 25 posts of assistant professors amongst the department of psychiatry, radiodiagnosis, radiotherapy, TB and chest diseases (pulmonary medicine), ENT, urology, ENT (speech and hearing), clinical psychology, anatomy, microbiology, Dentist (As per dental council guidelines) are reserved for persons with disabilities.

PGIMER recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Upper age limits for all posts is 50 years as on February 6, 2019. A relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST candidates and government servants while it is three years for OBC, 10 years for PWD and 13 years for PH+OBC candidates will be provided. Additionally, relaxation of 15 years for physically handicapped (PH) candidates belonging to SC/ST category is available.

PGIMER recruitment 2019: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 1,000 will be applicable for candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 500 and no fee is applicable for people with disability. Challan for the application form is available of the PGI website and will be available till January 29, 2019. Candidates need to submit the application fee by February 2, 2019.

