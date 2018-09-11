PGCIL recruitment 2018: Apply for field engineer, supervisor posts, salary upto Rs 30,000 per month

PGCIL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is September 29. PGCIL recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is September 29.

PGCIL recruitment 2018: The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has released a notification, inviting applications for the posts Field Engineer and Field Supervisor on contractual basis for a period of 12 months. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — powergridindia.com. No hard copy of the same needs to be forwarded. Those selected will generally be deployed in cities/ towns/ villages of Uttarakhand in NOFN works respectively. The last date for submission of application is September 29.

Vacancy Details

Total vacancies: 18

Designation

Field Engineer

Field Supervisor

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Field Engineer: The aspirant should have pursued full time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg) in any discipline of engineering from recognised university/ institute with minimum 50 per cent marks for general/ OBC (NCL)/ ST and pass marks for SC candidates.

Field Supervisor: The aspirant should have pursued full time diploma in any discipline of engineering from recognised technical board/ institute with minimum 50 per cent marks for general/ OBC (NCL)/ ST and pass marks for SC candidates

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 29 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay Scale

Field Engineer: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 per month.

Field Supervisor: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,000 per month.

Selection Process

Field Engineer: The selection will be made on the basis of an interview or a screening test.

Field Supervisor: The selection will be made on the basis of a written test, which will test the technical knowledge and aptitude of the candidate.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can apply at the official website — powergridindia.com.

Application fee: For the field engineer post, one has to pay Rs 400 and for the supervisor post, one has to pay Rs 300. SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-SM are exempted from paying the same.

