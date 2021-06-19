PCS results: Moga girl is the topper

Upinderjit Kaur Brar, a 24-year old woman from Smalsar of Moga, topped Punjab Civil Services (PCS) securing 898.15 marks.

PCS 2020 results were declared Friday. Abhishek Sharma from Khanna secured second rank and Sachin Pathak for Ludhiana was placed third.

Brar is the only daughter of her parents and her parents work as government school teachers.

A science student with graduation and postgraduation in zoology, Brar said that she wants to serve the society in the best possible way.

She said that the first rank came as a pleasant surprise for her.