DSSSB cancels Sanskrit exam due to paper mix-up

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has cancelled the Sanskrit examination, held on Sunday for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment for government schools, for 328 candidates in one of the centres. The Board said “there was an incident of delayed distribution of question booklets of PGT (Sanskrit), at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Jaffrabad”.

The Indian Express had reported the incident on August 17, where candidates alleged that they were given the wrong question paper — political science instead of Sanskrit.

When the re-test was held, the question paper remained the same as distributed in the morning. “…In interest of fair play and transparency and to maintain sanctity of the examination, DSSSB has decided that the examination is… cancelled…” said a circular issued by the board.

The next date for these 328 candidates will be announced shortly,” said a circular issued by the board.

