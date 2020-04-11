Paid internships to apply for during coronavirus lockdown

As work from home and remote working is becoming the new normal for professionals, it is also the new norm for those seeking internship. If you want to spend your quarantine working for a firm, learning and earning both experience and money, then here is a list of internships you can apply and work online –
Digital Marketing at SuprStart Ventures LLP
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 4,000 /month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-225
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Google Analytics, Digital Marketing, Google
AdWords and Email Marketing
Motion Graphics at Allwyn Bikes
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-226
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya
Social Media Marketing at Pi Consulting
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-227
Application deadline – May 7, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.
Graphic Design at ElectWise
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-228
Application deadline – May 7, 2020
Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Adobe Creative Suite, Photography and UI and UX Design
Web Development at Peoplite
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 5,000-8,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-230
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interests may apply
The job market is expected to be slow after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. To ensure a vacancy in the corona-hit economy, job-seekers need to focus beyond the normal, be flexible, upskill and be ready to negotiate. Here is all what graduating batch of 2020 needs to do to land a job.
