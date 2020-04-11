Paid internships to apply for during coronavirus lockdown

Here is a list of internships you can apply for (Representational image) Here is a list of internships you can apply for (Representational image)

As work from home and remote working is becoming the new normal for professionals, it is also the new norm for those seeking internship. If you want to spend your quarantine working for a firm, learning and earning both experience and money, then here is a list of internships you can apply and work online –

Digital Marketing at SuprStart Ventures LLP

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 4,000 /month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-225

Application deadline – May 8, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Google Analytics, Digital Marketing, Google

AdWords and Email Marketing

Motion Graphics at Allwyn Bikes

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-226

Application deadline – May 8, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya

Social Media Marketing at Pi Consulting

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-227

Application deadline – May 7, 2020

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.

Graphic Design at ElectWise

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-228

Application deadline – May 7, 2020

Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Adobe Creative Suite, Photography and UI and UX Design

Web Development at Peoplite

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 5,000-8,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-230

Application deadline – May 8, 2020

Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interests may apply

The job market is expected to be slow after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. To ensure a vacancy in the corona-hit economy, job-seekers need to focus beyond the normal, be flexible, upskill and be ready to negotiate. Here is all what graduating batch of 2020 needs to do to land a job.

