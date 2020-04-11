Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
COVID19

Paid internships to apply for during coronavirus lockdown

Here is a list of internships you can apply for online during the lockdown

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 11, 2020 4:10:15 pm
online internship, job during coronavirus, online jobs, work from home jobs, education news, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, Here is a list of internships you can apply for (Representational image)

As work from home and remote working is becoming the new normal for professionals, it is also the new norm for those seeking internship. If you want to spend your quarantine working for a firm, learning and earning both experience and money, then here is a list of internships you can apply and work online –

Digital Marketing at SuprStart Ventures LLP

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 4,000 /month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-225
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: Social Media Marketing, Google Analytics, Digital Marketing, Google
AdWords and Email Marketing

Motion Graphics at Allwyn Bikes

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 6,000-8,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-226
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: 3ds Max and Autodesk Maya

Social Media Marketing at Pi Consulting

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-227
Application deadline – May 7, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.

Read| New-age short courses by top foreign universities available online, check list

Graphic Design at ElectWise

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-228
Application deadline – May 7, 2020
Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, GIMP, Adobe Creative Suite, Photography and UI and UX Design

Web Development at Peoplite

Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 5,000-8,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-230
Application deadline – May 8, 2020
Who can apply – Students with relevant skills and interests may apply

The job market is expected to be slow after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. To ensure a vacancy in the corona-hit economy, job-seekers need to focus beyond the normal, be flexible, upskill and be ready to negotiate. Here is all what graduating batch of 2020 needs to do to land a job.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement