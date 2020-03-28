Paid internships to apply for during coronavirus lockdown

Internships were freshers can apply too. (Representational image)duir Internships were freshers can apply too. (Representational image)duir

A few days into the 21-day nationwide lockdown, experts have started hinting at a global slowdown. There still are some companies who have advertised for jobs for freshers. Here is a list of top paid internship programmes across the country where applications are invited and job will begin post lockdown.

Web Development at Ideoholics Design Studio

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-215

Application deadline – April 24, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS and Adobe XD

Business Development (Sales) at SureT

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-216

Application deadline – April 11, 2020

Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken) and Hindi Proficiency (Spoken)

Business Development (Sales) at HYBRIQUES TECHNOLOGY

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-217

Application deadline – April 10, 2020

Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash and Adobe After Effects

Web Development at K21 Academy

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-218Application deadline – April 10, 2020

Who can apply – WordPress, Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Operations at K21 Academy

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month

Link – https://bit.ly/IE-219

Application deadline – April 10, 2020

Who can apply – Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), WordPress, Digital Marketing

and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

Meanwhile, AICTE has tweaked its mandatory internship policy for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students are not allowed to take up any internship apart from the ones where work from home is allowed. To compensate for the loss, AICTE has asked institutes to “give challenging problems as internship to such students which can be worked upon by them from their respective homes”.

