Paid internships to apply for during coronavirus lockdown

A few days into the 21-day nationwide lockdown, experts have started hinting at a global slowdown. There still are some companies who have advertised for jobs for freshers. Here is a list of top paid internship programmes across the country where applications are invited and job will begin post lockdown.
Web Development at Ideoholics Design Studio
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-215
Application deadline – April 24, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: HTML, CSS and Adobe XD
Business Development (Sales) at SureT
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000-20,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-216
Application deadline – April 11, 2020
Who can apply – Skill(s) required: English Proficiency (Spoken) and Hindi Proficiency (Spoken)
Business Development (Sales) at HYBRIQUES TECHNOLOGY
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-217
Application deadline – April 10, 2020
Who can apply – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Flash and Adobe After Effects
Web Development at K21 Academy
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-218Application deadline – April 10, 2020
Who can apply – WordPress, Digital Marketing and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Operations at K21 Academy
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 7,000 /Month
Link – https://bit.ly/IE-219
Application deadline – April 10, 2020
Who can apply – Social Media Marketing, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), WordPress, Digital Marketing
and Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
Meanwhile, AICTE has tweaked its mandatory internship policy for this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Students are not allowed to take up any internship apart from the ones where work from home is allowed. To compensate for the loss, AICTE has asked institutes to “give challenging problems as internship to such students which can be worked upon by them from their respective homes”.
