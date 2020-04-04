Paid internships for designers, artistes and storytellers

Internships available at internshala (Representational image) Internships available at internshala (Representational image)

Those in the field of creativity often feel lack of options or guidance in the beginning of their career. Now, when most of the industries have been shut, the ability of creative minds is appreciated more. If you are talented and are looking for a project which can give you good pocket money along with experience, checkout our list here –

UX UI Web Developer at Pikkal and Company

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs 10,000 /month

Link – bit.ly/IE-220

Application deadline – April 30, 2020

Skills required: PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Adobe Photoshop, Bootstrap, Adobe Indesign, User Interface (UI) Development and GitHub

UI/UX Design at Stamurai

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month

Link – bit.ly/IE-221

Application deadline – April 30, 2020

Skills required – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.

Marketing at Sanosarvar

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 5,000-10,000 /Month

Link – bit.ly/IE-222

Application deadline – April 30, 2020

Skills required – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.

Graphic Design at OMO BIKES

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month

Link – bit.ly/IE-223

Application deadline – April 30, 2020

Skills required – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Photography

Storytelling at Evibe

Location – Work from home

Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month

Link – bit.ly/IE-224

Application deadline – April 30, 2020

Skills required – Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing and English Proficiency (Spoken)

The job market is expected to be slow after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Even the premium institutes including IITs and IIMs have reached out to all companies (that visited for campus recruitment) requesting them not to rescind placement offers made for the academic year 2019-20.

