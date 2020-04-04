Paid internships for designers, artistes and storytellers

Those in the field of creativity often feel lack of options or guidance in the beginning of their career. Now, when most of the industries have been shut, the ability of creative minds is appreciated more. If you are talented and are looking for a project which can give you good pocket money along with experience, checkout our list here –
UX UI Web Developer at Pikkal and Company
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs 10,000 /month
Link – bit.ly/IE-220
Application deadline – April 30, 2020
Skills required: PHP, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Adobe Photoshop, Bootstrap, Adobe Indesign, User Interface (UI) Development and GitHub
UI/UX Design at Stamurai
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 10,000 /Month
Link – bit.ly/IE-221
Application deadline – April 30, 2020
Skills required – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.
Marketing at Sanosarvar
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 5,000-10,000 /Month
Link – bit.ly/IE-222
Application deadline – April 30, 2020
Skills required – Students with relevant skills and Interests may apply.
Graphic Design at OMO BIKES
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 8,000 /Month
Link – bit.ly/IE-223
Application deadline – April 30, 2020
Skills required – Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Photography
Storytelling at Evibe
Location – Work from home
Stipend – Rs. 5,000 /Month
Link – bit.ly/IE-224
Application deadline – April 30, 2020
Skills required – Social Media Marketing, Digital Marketing and English Proficiency (Spoken)
The job market is expected to be slow after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. Even the premium institutes including IITs and IIMs have reached out to all companies (that visited for campus recruitment) requesting them not to rescind placement offers made for the academic year 2019-20.
