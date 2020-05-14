InsuranceDekho to hire over a lakh agents, check salary and eligibility

InsuranceDekho is planning to hire around a lakh agents across the country. Representational image/ gettyimages.in InsuranceDekho is planning to hire around a lakh agents across the country. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Amid lockdown, when companies are terminating their employees due to lack of growth, InsuranceDekho, a leading insurtech startup, is planning to hire around one lakh agents across the country for its expansion plans in over 350 cities. Taking note of the present situation, the startup is accelerating its shift towards digital platforms, it mentioned in a press release. With its AI-enabled platform, the company claims it is best positioned to take advantage of this shift.

The candidates must be at least 18 years of age and possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute to be eligible to apply. The selected candidates may get a salary of around Rs 15,000 like other agents pan-India, along with additional perks.

Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, InsuranceDekho.com, said, “InsuranceDekho is committed to increasing insurance awareness and penetration in the country, especially in under-served Tier II and Tier III cities. By on-boarding one lakh agents across the country, we aim to sustainably reach out to potential customers in every state.”

READ | Govt job aspirants stuck in coaching cities, switch to digital preparation

InsuranceDekho

Launched in 2017, InsuranceDekho has a present employer strength of around 5,000, as per the company’s official LinkedIn account. It enables its consumers to compare different insurance policies based on their requirements, offering them the best choices available.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd