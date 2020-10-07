Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India: Report

Despite the pandemic, demand for data science professionals continues to rise, claims report. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

Over 93,500 data science jobs were vacant in India at the end of August 2020, claims a study on jobs and hiring trends in analytics and data science domains conducted by Great Learning, an ed-tech platform for professional and higher education. India contributing 9.8 per cent of the total global analytics job openings in August 2020 compared to 7.2 per cent in January this year, the report claims as it suggests that the job in this domain remain unaffected by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

“While the sector did witness a slight decrease in vacancies (from 109,000 vacancies in February to 82,500 vacancies in August 2020), the demand has continued to be fairly consistent across key industry sectors. The factors contributing to the increased demand include an increase in funding in Indian analytics startups, investment in the development of enhanced analytics capabilities in India, and a greater proportion of jobs outsourced to firms based in India owing to the pandemic. The current demand is dominated by MNC and domestic IT and KPO organisations that are shifting jobs to India and are recruiting in large numbers,” as per the report.

Post-wise demand

The study reveals there is a growing demand for mid and senior-level professionals with over seven years of experience in 2020. In 2019, more jobs were available for young professionals. Those with more than seven years of experience commanded the highest proportion of jobs with a share of 14.9 per cent in August 2020, up from 12.5 per cent in January 2020 and 6.7 per cent last year.

Demand for those with 10 to 15 years of experience increased to 11 per cent in August 2020 after doubling to 8.6 per cent in January 2020 from last year. The demand for those with 15+ years of experience has also witnessed a big leap to 4.9 per cent in August 2020 after almost tripling to 2.8 per cent in January 2020 from 1.0 per cent last year.

City-wise demand

Bengaluru continues to create the maximum number of jobs, contributing around 23 per cent of analytics jobs in India, a marginal increase from last year, followed by Delhi/ NCR at 20 per cent and Mumbai at approximately 15 per cent, it claims.

Other popular metros including Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai witnessed marginal growth in the proportion of jobs in August 2020 over last year. The proportion of jobs advertised for tier-II and tier-III cities has increased this year to 10.5 per cent from 8.4 per cent in January 2020. “This is mainly because the outbreak has led to the adoption of remote working and hiring. This trend is expected to last until the second quarter of 2021”, as per the report.

Industry-wise demand

Despite the BFSI sector continuing to be the largest recruiter of analytics and data science talent (outside of IT), creating around 35 per cent of all analytics jobs in the country, the contribution of the sector has been going down year-on-year from 41 per cent in 2018 to 38.3 per cent in 2019 and 35 per cent in August 2020.

The pharma sector has seen an increase in the proportion of analytics jobs at 16.3 per cent, an overall increase of 3.9 per cent over the last year. The hiring in the sector has also shown an upward swing owing to heightened demand and increased competition. Other sectors including e-commerce, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, retail, and telecom have also shown a greater appetite for analytics talent this year, as per the report.

Skills in demand

The demand for python professionals continues to remain the highest among recruiters with almost 27 per cent of the jobs requiring Python as the core skill. It is closely followed by Java/JavaScript that is witnessing a 22 per cent demand. R comes third in the list at 10 per cent, the same as last year.

Among Dashboarding and BI tools, Tableau skills are most in-demand with 11 per cent demand in August 2020, followed by Microsoft Power BI contributing 6.5 per cent demand. With greater adoption of cloud platforms across enterprises, the demand for cloud solutions including AWS (15 per cent), Azure Skills (9.7 per cent), and Google Cloud (5 per cent) continued to soar even during the lockdown.

Salary trends

The study further reveals that the median salary for data science professionals in India stands at Rs 9.5 lakh per annum in 2020 as per the listed job openings. For those with more than a decade of experience, packages are in the range of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh depending on the role and expertise, as per the report.

