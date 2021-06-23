Over 900 school teachers regularised in Tripura, four years after their fixed service tenure ended

These science teachers were appointed by the erstwhile left front government in 2012 on a fixed pay scale. (Representational Image)

Four years after their fixed service tenure ended, over 900 science school teachers were regularised in Tripura. As per the recruitment rules of the state government, teachers are required to serve for five years on a fixed scale before they are awarded a regular pay scale. These science teachers were appointed by the erstwhile left front government in 2012 on a fixed pay scale.

While regularisation of these science teachers has been pending since 2017, Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath while announcing the decision here, today said the teachers would be provided all arrears since 2017. The move is estimated to involve additional financial involvement of Rs 49.59 crore.

This is the largest regularisation bid of school teachers in Tripura since 10,323 regular school teacher posts were retrenched by the Supreme Court in 2017 over a faulty recruitment process.

“We have decided to regularise a total of 938 science teachers who were appointed in 2012. Currently, the teachers are getting Rs 20,47. After their regularisation, their salary will be Rs 33,853 including all benefits,” the minister informed.

Tripura used to spend over Rs 23.4 crore prior to regularisation of the teachers and now, they need to spend Rs 38.10 crore annually.

“These teachers have already completed their five years fixed pay tenure in 2017. But the previous Left government didn’t leave any regular post kept in abeyance and that’s why they were not regularised. We have created regular posts in kept in abeyance and approved their regularisation”, said Nath.

Later, the state also announced New Promotion Policy, 2021 and decided that the promotion might be allowed on an adhoc basis subject to the final outcome of the SLP pending before the Supreme Court of India and in view of the latest available seniority list of the feeder post.

“This will be one-time promotion. In case, any ST, SC, or UR candidates are deprived, we will create supernumerary posts,” said Nath. He added that many employees had retired without getting any such benefits. After these promotions, lower-level posts would be vacated giving scope of employment to the unemployed youths, he said.