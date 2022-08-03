scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Over 9 lakh vacant Group A, B and C posts in government departments: Jitendra Singh

Out of these, over 8.36 lakh posts are vacant in Group C, 1,18,807 in Group B and 23,584 posts are vacant in Group A services as on March 1, 2021. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 3, 2022 6:11:54 pm
9,79,327 Group A, B and C positions are vacant in various departments and ministries

As many as 9,79,327 Group A, B and C positions are vacant in various departments and ministries of the central government, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed the Lok Sabha

Read |Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC Civil Service preparation? Experts decode

 

Read |IT, BPM industry to generate over 3 lakh jobs by FY2023: Report

In response to the question asked on action taken to fill the vacant posts, the minister informed that creation and filling up of posts in the Central Government is responsibility of the concerned Ministry/Department and it is a continuous process.

“Vacancies in various ministries/departments of the Central Government, their attached/subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death etc. All ministries/departments of the Central Government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner,” he added. 

