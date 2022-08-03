Over 9 lakh vacant Group A, B and C posts in government departments: Jitendra Singh

Updated: August 3, 2022 6:11:54 pm
As many as 9,79,327 Group A, B and C positions are vacant in various departments and ministries of the central government, Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed the Lok Sabha.
Out of these, over 8.36 lakh posts are vacant in Group C, 1,18,807 in Group B and 23,584 posts are vacant in Group A services as on March 1, 2021.
In response to the question asked on action taken to fill the vacant posts, the minister informed that creation and filling up of posts in the Central Government is responsibility of the concerned Ministry/Department and it is a continuous process.
“Vacancies in various ministries/departments of the Central Government, their attached/subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death etc. All ministries/departments of the Central Government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
India qualify for Women's Hockey semi-final
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze; father says she'll 'return with gold medal'
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
Neena Gupta reveals she made a pilot of Saans 2 which got ‘rejected’: ‘The way they behaved was not very nice’
The ‘outsider’ debate: In Arunachal, old wounds flare up over residence certificates
Three killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Sai Pallavi’s Gargi to stream on SonyLIV from this date
Do graduation subjects play a role in UPSC Civil Service preparation? Experts decode
Student bodies demand want GNDU to bring down fee structure
Over 9 lakh vacant Group A, B and C posts in government departments: Jitendra Singh
More than 60 teams, minimum of 18 matches for each side as Football Delhi launches Youth Leagues
Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court extends overseas travel ban on Mahinda and Basil Rajapaksa till Aug 11
Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia suggests a 70-yr age limit; rival Vasundhara Raje is 69
Boosted by Cong MLA exit, BJP looks to edge out TRS in key Telangana bypoll before 2023 battle
Aamir Khan responds to criticism over his Punjabi accent in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer: ‘Aap film dekh lijiye…’