Over 6.83 lakh Central govt posts lying vacant; UPSC, RRB, SSC to fill 1.34 lakh vacancies this year

The Central government has over 6.83 lakh vacancies, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed the Parliament on Tuesday. Over 1.34 lakh posts will be filled in 2019-20, as per the ministry.

To fill these 6,83,823 posts, the government agencies — Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — have been enrolled. The UPSC will fill 4,399 posts and SSC will fill 13,995 posts. Most of these positions — 1,16,391 — will be filled by the RRB, as per the ministry.

Further, several agencies including SSC, RRB, Postal Service Board and Ministry of Defence are in the process of filling up of 3,10,832 vacant posts, including 27,652 vacant posts of defence civilians, the Lok Sabha was informed.

As per the government norms, if a newly created post remains vacant for “more than two/ three years,” it is ‘deemed abolished’. To prevent that from happening, several measures are being taken, according to the ministry. “To reduce the recruitment cycle, recruiting agencies have switched over to computer-based online tests, interview for non-gazetted posts has been discontinued and provisional appointment is being made pending verification of antecedents of the candidates,” the Parliament was informed.

