Over 50,000 data science, AI Jobs vacant due to shortage of talent: Report

India lacks massively when it comes to talent in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence India lacks massively when it comes to talent in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence

Over 50,000 jobs in data science and machine learning vacant due to the shortage of qualified talent, as per an industry report. The job market has, in fact, twice the number of jobs than available talent in this vertical, said the study by online and hybrid education company Great Learning.

The report reveals, out of 10 lakh registered companies in India about 75 per cent have invested or are going to invest in data science and machine learning. The survey is based on a study of 28,000 participants across 3,000 organisations in India.

“India lacks massively when it comes to talent in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence,” said Hari Krishnan Nair, Co-founder, Great Learning. “With more and more jobs increasingly becoming data driven, the need of the hour is for professionals to upskill themselves to stay relevant,” he said.

Over the past one year, there is an increase in interest from companies across IT, BFSI and telecom for professionals in data science. Companies like Edelweiss, Verizon and TCS have recruited several students from Great Learning for various roles in machine learning and data science, in the last six months, said Nair.

Among sectors, banking and financial services lead the pack having created almost 44 per cent of jobs in the domain. E-commerce has also emerged as a large market for data science professionals having created 12 per cent of all analytics jobs in 2017. Healthcare (12 per cent), energy (8 per cent), telecom (6 per cent) and media (6 per cent) along with others like retail, automobile and travel are the other sectors powering the demand for data science professionals.

When it comes to tools, while the highest number of job searches are observed in SQL, Python is the fastest growing, owing to the greater support of Machine Learning libraries. On the other hand, jobs in SAS have declined recently. Data Scientist, Data Analyst, Data Architect, Data Statistician, ML engineer, ML specialist, Technical Architect, Data Engineer are some of the most popular roles available.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd