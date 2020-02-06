Over 5000 teaching posts lying vacant in Kendriya Vidyalayas, recruitment drive soon: Nishank

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that around 5206 teacher posts are to be filled up this year in Kendriya Vidyalayas. File Photo HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that around 5206 teacher posts are to be filled up this year in Kendriya Vidyalayas. File Photo

A total of 5,949 teaching posts are lying vacant against 48,236 sanctioned posts in different Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the country, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has informed.

“Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has informed that as on 15.11.2019, there are 5949 teaching posts lying vacant against 48236 sanctioned posts in different Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in the country. State/UT-wise details are annexed,” HRD minister stated in a written reply in Lok Sabha on February 3, 2020.

The minister mentioned that around 5,206 teacher posts are to be filled this year, out of which 779 and 387 vacancies are earmarked for SCs and STs respectively.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas will hire teachers on contractual basis for a temporary duration. The ministry has also issued directions to KVS, autonomous organisations from time to time to review their vacancies.

“Directions have also been issued to autonomous organisations including KVS from time to time, for reviewing their vacancies and for taking prompt action for filling up of vacant posts in the Vidyalayas,” the notification mentioned.

A total of 7,717 contractual teachers were working in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the last academic session 2018-19 with 1,785 as Post Graduate Teachers, 3,436 as Trained Graduate Teachers and 2,496 as Primary Teachers. While 1,319 teachers are working in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs)- 609 as Post Graduate Teachers, and 710 as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), as mentioned by HRD minister on July 25, 2019.

The last recruitment drive in the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) was conducted in 2018, and a total of 7,622 vacant posts were filled.

