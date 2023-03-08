scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Over 50% candidates cheat in online assessment tests: Survey

A survey from HirePro has shown that the tendency to cheat in online assessments has increased in the post Covid era. However, candidates tend to cheat less as they gain work experience.

Cheating during online job assessmentsThe findings indicate that effectively proctored online assessments are better than physically proctored assessments. (Image credit: Pexels.com)

In the post Covid world, where technology is taking over the world in the education as well as the job sectors, the number of candidates cheating in their assessment tests has increased by at least 80 per cent. This data was released in a recent study conducted by HirePro, a recruitment automation and assessment solutions provider.

The number of people attempting to cheat during online job assessments increases by 80 per cent to 100 per cent in the absence of effective proctoring.

The report reveals 30 per cent to 50 per cent of candidates’ cheat during entry-level job assessments. However, this percentage reduces to almost half, 10 per cent to 25 per cent, for lateral job assessments. The report further suggests that candidates’ tendency to cheat declines as they gain work experience.

It was also observed that the cheating detection is most efficient when the proctoring combines all three forms – video, audio, and image. Through this, only 2 per cent  of cheating gets missed out. Additionally, when the proctoring combination is of only audio and image, 58 per cent of cheating misses detection. Similarly, with an image-only proctoring, almost 92 per cent of cheating goes undetected.

Interestingly, the report also shows that the most popular forms of cheating observed are someone sitting with the test taker and someone providing verbal help to the candidate.

For this study, HirePro analysed a sample size of 9 lakh assessments in the past six months, out of the total 43 lakh assessments undertaken over the past 12 months on its platform.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 10:00 IST
