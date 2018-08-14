Over 4000 vacant posts in Bihar govt, hiring opens for diploma, degree holders

Bihar govt recruitment 2018: The candidates need to apply through the official website, biharprd.bih.nic.in. (Representational image) Bihar govt recruitment 2018: The candidates need to apply through the official website, biharprd.bih.nic.in. (Representational image)

Bihar govt recruitment 2018: Panchayati Raj Department, Bihar has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for 4,192 various vacant posts in the state government. The recruitment drive will take place for the post of Technical Assistant and Accountant-cum-IT Assistants. The hiring process will be conducted under ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Payjal Nishchay Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Gali-Naali Pakkikaran Nishchay Yojana’.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 4192

Post wise vacancy details:

Technical Assistant: 2096

Accountant-cum-IT Assistant: 2096

Salary on contract basis:

Technical Assistant: The candidates will be hired on a contractual basis and will get a salary of Rs 27,000

Accountant-cum-IT Assistant: The contractual candidates will get a salary of Rs 20,000.

Educational qualifications:

Technical Assistant: The candidates need to possess a diploma in Civil Engineering from a Polytechnic Institute.

Accountant-cum-IT Assistant: The candidates should possess a B.Com/ M.Com degree from a college or an institution recognised by UGC.

Age limit:

Gener Category (Men): The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 37 years.

General Category (Women): The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years.

OBC: The maximum age of a candidate should not cross 40 years.

SC/ ST: The age of the candidates cannot exceed 42 years of age.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, biharprd.bih.nic.in. The details of the application process will be available on the official website on August 16, 2018.

The candidates are advised to read the circular published on July 25 carefully.

