Over 4.75 lakh vacancies to be filled soon through UPSC, RRB and SSC: Jitendra Singh

Over 4.75 lakh vacant posts will be filled soon in various central government departments — Civil Services, Railways, Staff Selection Commission (SSC). During the year 2019-20, recruitment agencies Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have made recommendations for recruitment to the following posts — UPSC- 4,399, SSC- 13,995, RRB- 1,16,391, MoS PMO Jitendra Singh informed.

Besides, the SSC, RRBs, Department of Posts and Ministry of Defence have commenced the process for filling up of an additional 3,41,907 vacant posts.

All ministries/departments of the government of India have been advised to take advance action for reporting vacancy positions with respect to direct recruitment (DR) posts to the concerned recruitment agencies i.e. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC), etc, for filling up of such vacancies in a timely manner, the minister mentioned.

Recently, in January 2020, all ministries/departments of the central government have been requested to take time-bound action to fill the existing vacancies in respective ministries/ departments and their attached / subordinate offices.

