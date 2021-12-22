Over 3,900 teaching posts vacant in constituent colleges of Delhi University

Over 3,900 teaching posts are vacant in constituent colleges of the University of Delhi and over 3000 teachers are presently working on an ad-hoc basis against those vacant posts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in a written response to a question in the House.

“Total number of 3,959 of teaching posts are vacant and 3,047 teachers are presently working on an ad-hoc basis against those vacant teaching posts in all the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi,” Sarkar said.

The maximum number of vacant teaching posts are in Gargi College (216) followed by Janki Devi Memorial College (169), Ramjas College (143), Deshbandhu College (132) and Sri Venkateswara College (131).

Earlier, the Union Education Ministry had informed the Rajya Sabha that over 10,000 vacant positions of teachers across central universities, IITs and IIMs. The government, in a written response, had informed the Parliament during the Monsoon session that the vacancies in the central universities account for 40 per cent of total teaching positions.