Over 300 offers for IIT-Delhi students in first phase of virtual internship drive

About 230 students studying undergraduate courses at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have received more than 300 internship offers in the first phase of the hiring season for the academic year 2020-21. Many students have also bagged multiple internship offers.

The internship session was held for the second year, third-year students of the four-year BTech courses as well as those in the fourth year of five-year dual degree programmes. The institute received several international training offers from Hong Kong, South Korea and the US.

All the selection processes for internship hiring were conducted in an online mode using multiple e-resources from registrations, students’ orientations and training. Company presentations, company pre-processes including tests, group discussions to selection interviews were also held virtually.

Anishya O Madan, head, Office of Career Services (OCS), IIT-Delhi said, “The number of selections has been quite impressive for the undergraduate students of the institute who have opted for summer internship for Summer 2021. We hope that the robust intern hiring numbers at the start of the season are an indication of hiring numbers in final placement as well.”

Till now, over 150 organisations have already registered for the current internship hiring season. Madan added, “The entire OCS team is also gearing up for the upcoming placement season and we look forward to welcoming recruiters on the campus in a virtual mode to facilitate them in hiring top IIT Delhi talents for their companies”.

Due to the pandemic, several top institutes will hold internships virtually. While IIT-Madras has started the online internship process early and has already seen one round of internships, IIM-Ahmedabad has deferred its placements by a month, which now will take place in December. Read to know how IITs and IIMs are preparing to get jobs for their students despite pandemic.

