Over 30 lakh register for CBSE CTET July 2020; rise in number amid fee hike

CTET July 2020: More than 30 lakh candidates have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET July 2020), a steep rise in number than that in December session. Even after CBSE has increased the examination fee, the number of registered candidates has not gone down for the July session. In CTET December 2019, a total of 28,32,108 had applied, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed the Lok Sabha today.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which is the exam conducting body, has increased the application fees of CTET for candidates who are appearing for a single paper. The general/ OBC category candidates have to now pay Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 700, while it’s Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates, from an earlier Rs 350.

“The fee for taking both exams by a candidate is Rs 1200 and there is no change in this. Forty per cent of the candidates appear for both the papers, on the same day. However, if a candidate wants to appear in only one of the papers, the fees have been increased as follows — from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 for general/ OBC candidates and from Rs 350 to Rs 500 for SC/ ST candidates,” Nishank said.

The paper I will be held from 9.30 am to noon and paper II from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Those who clear paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5 and those who clear paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 7.

The CTET exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country.

