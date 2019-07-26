‘Over 3 lakh teacher vacancies generated every year in India’

Over 3 lakh vacancies are generated every year for teachers in institutes across India. The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that under the new policy framework (NEP), the government will train the practicing teachers as well as new teachers.

Around 90 lakh teachers are currently employed in institutes across India.

“The assessment of teachers under NEP will also include demonstration along with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” the HRD minister told indianexpress.com.

The candidates need to secure at least 60 per cent marks to qualify in the Teacher Eligibility Test, mentioned the HRD minister, adding that the government is also working on updating the curriculum of TET.

“Since we will be giving the responsibility of our next generation in the hands of teachers, it is important that they are well-trained,” Nishank said.

More than half of the teacher posts for Urdu and Punjabi languages in Delhi government schools are lying vacant, even as the two have been accorded the status of official second language by the administration.

According to the response to an RTI petition filed by Manzar Ali, Chairman, Zarf Foundation and Welfare Society, in 794 state-run schools here, over 650 positions of Urdu teachers are vacant, while there are over 750 vacancies for Punjabi teachers in 1,001 such schools, the PTI reported.

