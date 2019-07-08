Over 3.81 lakh new jobs created in central govt departments in last two fiscals

Amid a chorus over lack of employment opportunities, the central government said it has generated over 3.81 lakh jobs in the last two fiscals in its different organisations, according to the Budget 2019-20 documents. The strength of government establishments was 32,38,397 as on March 1, 2017, which increased to 36,19,596 by the same date in 2019 —an increase of 3,81,199, according to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the BJP-led NDA government of rising unemployment in the country. They had stepped up their attack on the Narendra Modi government over job creation after it announced demonetisation in 2016.The Budget documents give break-up of the jobs that were created in the central government departments in the last two years.

A highest of 98,999 people claimed to have been recruited by the Ministry of Railways alone. Its strength of around 12.7 lakh in March 2017 rose to 13.69 lakh as on March 1, 2019. There were nearly 80,000 new jobs created in the police force during 2017 and 2019, the documents said. Over 53,000 new jobs were created in indirect tax departments and 29,935 in direct tax departments, it said.

The strength in indirect taxes and direct taxes was 53,394 and 50,208 respectively as on March 1, 2017.

As many as 46,347 new jobs were created in the Ministry of Defence (civil). Its strength was 42,370 in March 2017 that increased to 88,717 by the same month in 2019.

Nearly 10,000 jobs have been created in the Department of Atomic Energy, 2,250 in the Department of Telecommunications, 3,981 in Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, according to the document.