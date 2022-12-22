Over 3.77 lakh candidates selected for central govt jobs by UPSC, SSC and RRBs: Minister

The Minister of State for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday told the lower house of the Parliament that in the last five years, over 3.77 lakh candidates have been selected by the UPSC, SSC and RRBs.

While answering a question by Munger MP, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, the union minister said, “Number of candidates selected by UPSC, SSC and RRBs, for appointment in the Central Government during the last five years is 3,77,802.”

When asked if any data has been maintained by the government on unemployed people — state-wise and trade-wise, the MoS answered that no such data in respect of the number of educated unemployed persons, trade-wise, is maintained

He added that the occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process, as per requirement of the various ministries, departments and organisations of the Central government. The government has already issued instructions for the timely filling up of vacancies.

Singh further said that events like the Rozgar Mela are being organised by the government to boost employment.

“Rozgar Melas, being organised by the Government of India, are expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in National Development directly.”

He added that candidates can apply to posts based on their educational qualification and the requirements of the posts. Candidates with higher qualifications can also apply for the advertised posts.

Speaking of whether such recruitments remain pending in judicial scrutiny process in courts for long and hamper the recruitment process, MoS Singh said, “most of the examinations have been conducted smoothly without any litigation. However, in a few cases, the process of recruitment has been hampered by litigations.”