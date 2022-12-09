scorecardresearch
Over 2.46 lakh people recruited by UPSC, SSC in last five years: Dr Jitendra Singh

"A total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited during the last five years by the UPSC and SSC," said Dr Jitendra Singh while answering a question in the upper house of the parliament

Dr Jitendra Singh said filling up vacancies is a continuous process. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha/ File)

Union Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that over 2.46 lakh people have been recruited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the last five years.

Answering a question in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, “a total of 2,46,914 candidates have been recruited during the last five years by the UPSC and SSC.”

He said that the vacancies are advertised each year based on the requirements given by the user ministries and departments. Adding on that there are a few cases where minor variations may occur due to non availability of candidates fulfilling the specific eligibility criteria leading to the number of candidates nominated being slightly lower than the vacancies reported.

The union minister asserted that filling up of vacancies is a continuous process as per requirement of the various ministries, departments and more and the government has already issued instructions for timely action to fill the unfilled posts.

In the last three years from 2019-20 to 2021-22, UPSC has recommended 13,122 candidates for appointment based on examinations conducted by it.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:01:10 am
