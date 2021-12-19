scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Over 1700 vacancies in police department to be filled soon: Uttarakhand CM 

Recruitment to 1,718 posts in the police department will be made soon. These include 1,521 posts of constables and 197 posts of sub-inspectors, he said.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
December 19, 2021 1:11:58 pm
Uttarakhand police recruitment

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced that recruitment to 1,718 posts in the police department will be made soon. These include 1,521 posts of constables and 197 posts of sub-inspectors, he said.

“Providing maximum employment opportunities to the youth is the priority of our government. In this sequence, like other departments, an order has been issued to start recruitment on the vacant posts of the Police department. Strong youth are the basis of a prosperous state,” the CM tweeted. 

Meanwhile, in the winter session of the parliament, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed that as many as 41,177 positions or 5 per cent of the total sanctioned posts at public sector banks were vacant as on Dec 1, 2021 whereas over 10,000 vacant positions of teachers across central universities, IITs and IIMs, the Union Education Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

 

