Toggle Menu
Over 1400 placed at Skill India Rozgar Melahttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/over-1400-placed-at-skill-india-rozgar-mela-5598990/

Over 1400 placed at Skill India Rozgar Mela

For 4000 people who participated in the Rozgar mela (job fair), 1400 offers were made by 52 companies, next job fair is expected to be conducted on March 3, 2019 in Dwarka, New Delhi.

job fair, job mela, skill mission, skill india rozgar mela, employment news, sarkari naukri
Over 4000 people participated in the job fair. (Representational Image)

Over 1400 placement offers were made at the first day of Skill India Rozgar Mela, organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)  at the Shivaji College grounds at Raja Garden in New Delhi on Sunday. Applicants were recruited across various employment opportunities, including entrepreneurship and apprenticeship as well.

According to the official data provided by the NSDC, over 4000 job seekers and 52 corporates participated in the job fair. Any body who wants to have a job can directly walk-in in these job fairs. Another job fair will be held on February 3, 2019 in Dwarka. People below 40 years of age can participate in the same.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shri Parvesh Verma, Member of Parliament, West Delhi, said, “With our eyes on the Skill India Mission, our endeavour is to provide a window to skilled and job-ready youth to meet the industry’s existing and futuristic job requirements. The encouraging participation of corporates is an acknowledgement of the learning, training and expertise that these skilled candidates have achieved.”

Strengthening the Skill India Mission, NSDC has been implementing various private and government skill training schemes and initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), which are targeted towards skill training of youth, especially school/ college dropouts and empowers them with employable skills.

Advertising

So far, about 25 lakh candidates have been certified under the PMKVY scheme and over 10 lakh have been placed in jobs, or have taken up self-employment.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 HSSPP recruitment 2019: Apply for 575 assistant manager posts
2 Tech internships in IoT, web development social media; highest stipend Rs 15,000
3 Gramin Dak Sevak result declared, here's how to check