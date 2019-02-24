Over 1400 placed at Skill India Rozgar Mela

Over 1400 placement offers were made at the first day of Skill India Rozgar Mela, organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) at the Shivaji College grounds at Raja Garden in New Delhi on Sunday. Applicants were recruited across various employment opportunities, including entrepreneurship and apprenticeship as well.

Advertising

According to the official data provided by the NSDC, over 4000 job seekers and 52 corporates participated in the job fair. Any body who wants to have a job can directly walk-in in these job fairs. Another job fair will be held on February 3, 2019 in Dwarka. People below 40 years of age can participate in the same.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Shri Parvesh Verma, Member of Parliament, West Delhi, said, “With our eyes on the Skill India Mission, our endeavour is to provide a window to skilled and job-ready youth to meet the industry’s existing and futuristic job requirements. The encouraging participation of corporates is an acknowledgement of the learning, training and expertise that these skilled candidates have achieved.”

Strengthening the Skill India Mission, NSDC has been implementing various private and government skill training schemes and initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK), which are targeted towards skill training of youth, especially school/ college dropouts and empowers them with employable skills.

Advertising

So far, about 25 lakh candidates have been certified under the PMKVY scheme and over 10 lakh have been placed in jobs, or have taken up self-employment.