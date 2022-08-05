Over 1400 IAS, 864 IPS posts vacant in India: Jitendra Singh

As many as 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 vacancies in Indian Police Service (IPS) are currently vacant in various states, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

In response to the question asked about the lesser intake of candidates every year despite the vacant posts, Dr. Singh informed that, “In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited (DR) IAS officers, the Government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) since CSE-2012, on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan Committee.”

“The Committee had also recommended that any number above 180 would a) compromise quality; b) exceed the LBSNAA’s capacity and; c) lead to distortion in the career pyramid of IAS officers, particularly for senior posts in the Government of India. As regards IPS officers, intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE 2020,” he added.

Answering another question on the number of candidates admitted through lateral entry from the reserved category, he said that 37 officers (seven selected in 2019 and thirty selected in 2021), appointed through lateral recruitment as Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary, are in position in various Ministries/Departments.

As reservation is not applicable to single post appointments, SC/ST/OBC candidates are considered along with other eligible candidates.