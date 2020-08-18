Over 140 youth from minority communities selected in civil services exam: Naqvi

UPSC CSE result was released earlier this month (Representational image)

Over 140 youth belonging to minority communities have been selected in the civil services examination 2019, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, asserting that “inclusive empowerment” under the Modi government has ensured that many from among the minorities are selected for top administrative posts.

Modi government’s resolute and effective efforts for “promotion and progress” of meritorious youth from minority communities have resulted in the selection of 22 (out of over 140) youths from poor, weaker, deprived sections among minorities in the civil services with the assistance of free coaching under the ‘Nai Udaan’ scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Naqvi said.

There is no dearth of talent in minority communities, but earlier, no such efforts had been made to create an environment which recognises potential among the youths of the minorities, the Minority Affairs Minister said.

Naqvi made the remarks at an event to facilitate youths belonging to minority communities, who have been selected in civil services 2019 with the assistance of Minority Affairs Ministry’s free-coaching programmes at the Antyodaya Bhawan here.

The Modi government has given a positive atmosphere in which capabilities of youth from minority communities are protected and promoted, Naqvi said.

This positive atmosphere of “inclusive empowerment” has ensured that a large number of youth from the minority communities are being selected in the top administrative services, he said.

“This year also, 145 people belonging to minority communities have been selected in the prestigious Civil Services. The last three years have witnessed similar encouraging results in the Civil Services,” he said.

A total of 829 candidates qualified the civil services examination 2019, results of which were announced earlier this month by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The 829 candidates have been recommended for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among other civil services.

Naqvi said the youth succeeded in the central government’s civil services are a “role model” for other youth from minority communities and weaker sections of the society.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is implementing a large scale free-coaching programme for meritorious youth belonging to notified minority communities preparing for UPSC examinations, Naqvi said.

The ministry is also providing free coaching under “Nai Udaan”, “Naya Savera” schemes to minority youth preparing for civil services, other UPSC examinations, medical, engineering, banking, administrative examinations and other competitive exams through various institutions and organisations, he said.

He also hit out at “those involved in political conspiracy to defame India” by raising questions on socio-economic-educational development of minorities under Modi-led government.

Naqvi said only 2 crore 94 lakh minority students had been given scholarships before 2014 and due to the Modi government’s commitment to “inclusive empowerment” 4 crore 60 lakh minority students got scholarship in the last six years.

Naqvi said more than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries of scholarship schemes are girls.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region and MoS in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports and MoS, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, were also present on the occasion.

Singh said the civil services has undergone a demographic change and people from different regions, communities and gender make it to the services now. “India is on the verge of becoming a superpower. Best time to be in the services,” he said.

