Over 1069 posts vacant at University of Allahabad: HRD

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the University of Allahabad has over 1,000 vacant positions. He stated, “The number of vacant teaching and non-teaching posts in the University of Allahabad, a Central University in Prayagraj, is 550 and 519 respectively.”

The HRD Minister said that the varsity had already advertised for all the teaching and 32 non-teaching level posts and wishes to hire in a time-bound manner. Referring to a letter of the University Grants Commission (UGC) from last month, he said that the varsity will adhere to the guidelines and recruit within the given framework. As per the guidelines, the vacancies are to be filled within six months of time.

Pokhriyal also informed, “In order to implement the teacher-student ratio, the additional teaching posts are sanctioned.”

In the UGC letter, that the HRD minister mentioned, the Commission asked the institutes to fill the teaching vacancies in six months’ time. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written a letter to vice-chancellors of all the universities asking them to fill the vacant teaching posts “at the earliest”. The UGC has shared guidelines to hire ‘quality’ teachers with the VCs.

