Over 1000 job offers in five days for IIT Kharagpur students, rise in foreign offers

IIT Kharagpur claims it to be one of the fastest 1000 offers. (Representational image)

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have received over 1000 job offers in the first five days of the ongoing placements as a total of 144 companies visited the campus of the institute during the period, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

This year, students of the institute bagged 41 international offers with Japanese companies leading the recruitment drive, followed by the US-based firms. “This has been the fastest 1000 offers till date,” the statement said.

Students got job offers from companies in the software, hardware, consulting, core engineering, banking and finance sectors, it said.

Some of the top recruiters are Honeywell with 36 offers, followed by Exel which made 25 offers while there are 19 from Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies. Software giant Microsoft and financial services major Barclays made 24 and 20 offers respectively.

Five Japanese companies, four US multinationals and one major player of Taiwan offered international opportunities to the students. Compared to last year, the number of international offers grew exponentially this year, the statement said.

Of the overseas opportunities, five Japanese companies made 28 offers, four offers in the US by Microsoft, one each from Uber and Honeywell and 9 from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, it said.

The first phase of the placements will continue till December 11 and the next phase will resume from the first week of January.

