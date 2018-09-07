How a career in yoga will help you make money

As per Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Union government will create over 10 lakh jobs in India in the coming three years. (Image source: pixabay.com) As per Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Union government will create over 10 lakh jobs in India in the coming three years. (Image source: pixabay.com)

For 44-year-old Reema Saikia, there’s never been a day when she has regretted quitting her 10-year-old job to take up yoga as a full-time career. After working for a reputed media company, Saikia realised it is time to take up something that gives her inner peace. “The inspiration to take yoga as a profession comes from within. I felt there is more to do than live a mechanical life,” said she. But switching careers was not easy. Saikia learnt yoga from a professional and started teaching friends and family. Soon, through word of mouth, she was landed with celebrity clients offer and today, Saikia earns nearly 8 lakh per annum.

These days, every sector — from private to government — are taking care of their employees by providing fitness instructors. As per an ASSOCHAM 2016 report, over 53 per cent of the corporate companies are opting for yoga sessions in the workplace to boost productivity, reduce sick days, increase mental clarity, combat fatigue, improve memory and fight stress.

Twenty-one-year-old Aditya Sharma had to go through depression due to job stress. After leaving the company, his father hired a yoga trainer to heal his mental and physical health. Now after five years, Sharma is running his own start-up Yoga Madat and churning out a profit of over a lakh per month. “Apart from fitness, pursuing yoga lets you travel across the world. There is a curiosity among foreigners who are trying all forms of exercises,” he said.

The world too has recognised the potential of yoga years back. According to the 2012 US National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) study, 9.5 per cent of the country’s adults (21 million) used yoga which is a significant increase from 6.1 per cent in 2007 and 5.1 per cent in 2002. Probably which is why Bollywood actors like Shilpa Shetty and Lara Dutta have their own asanas videos that were sold like hotcakes.

Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush said, “The government will create three to five lakh jobs in this sector which includes teaching profession, instructor or a counsellor in every government offices.” To expand awareness and to train professionals, the government is aiming to build a yoga university in every state. “We are aiming to build a university in each state to give proper education to aspirants, thus building their career smoothly.”

Recently, UGC has also included yoga in the National Eligibility Test (NET) which is held to determine eligibility for college and university level lecturership and for the junior research fellowship.

As per Ishwar Basavaraddi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Union government will create over 10 lakh jobs in India in the coming three years. “Every government sector, whether it will be paramilitary, banking or health sector will open a yoga centre for their employees to reduce mental pressure. The candidates will be hired as a yoga trainer or a therapist and they are expected to get a salary between Rs 30,000 to 50,000,” Basavaraddi said. “All the branches of AIIMS hospitals have already set-up yoga centres and some students from our institute are working there,” he said.

The students passing from recognised institutes are already earning over Rs 50,000. “There is demand from the film and the fashion world as they want personal trainers. Apart from that, many resorts and hotels too hire them to add an extra feature in their facilities list,” the Director mentioned.

With a tantamount pressure in building career and afterwards in the job sector, yoga is emerging a career option for housewives as well. Meet 25-year-old Mahua Ghosh who runs a yoga institute in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. “The kind of pressure most working girls face today, I realised regular jobs are not meant for me. Practising as a yoga teacher keeps me fit and have a career where I am required to give 4-5 hours and earn well.”

Through yoga, Ghosh had shed close to 30 kg in one year. Now as an instructor, she earns Rs 50,000 to 60,000 per month. “You need to be disciplined and focussed. I found people are facing anxiety, mood swings and get depressed on trivial matters. Practising yoga boosts their moral and gives inner peace,” Ghosh said.

