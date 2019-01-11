Over 1 lakh youths offered job letters during skill summit in Ranchi

A one-day Global Skill Summit 2019 was organised on Thursday in the Jharkhand capital for the purpose of giving jobs to 1,00,000 youths in the private sector. Government sources said 106,619 youths have been given symbolic offer letters for jobs in the private sector, surpassing the target. The event was organised by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

“Jharkhand has made history in skill development sector. I thank the team Jharkhand and corporate sector. I give my best wishes to one lakh youths who got jobs and hope for their best future,” said the Chief Minister during the summit.

Central Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lauded the efforts of the state government and termed the Global Skill Summit as ‘Kumbh’ of job opportunities. Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu participated as a chief guest. In her address, she highlighted the qualities of the youth of Jharkhand as diligent, credible and hard-working.

Representatives of 17 countries participated in the event.