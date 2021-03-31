OTET 2021 admit cards, exam date and preparation guide

This year, Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 is going to be conducted on April 9 and the Board of Secondary Education will release the OTET 2021 admit cards on March 31. The candidates can download the hall ticket at bseodisha.nic.in. With just a week left, a well-planned preparation strategy is an essential success factor in cracking this teacher recruitment exam.

The OTET 2021 syllabus indicates that the broader topics across both papers of the exam include Child Development and Pedagogy, Language papers, Mathematics and/or Science, Environmental Studies, Social Science.

With less than 10 days left before the exam is conducted, there is definitely no time to read through all textbooks or practice solving entire question banks. Instead, now is the time to adopt certain smart study strategies. With the syllabus known, aspiring candidates must go through some previous year papers with the OTET answer keys. Even if one does not get common questions repeated from last year’s examination, knowing the type of questions asked, their level of difficulty, important high yield topics, etc can help candidates study selectively.

It is a tried and tested study strategy of toppers to solve mock tests before appearing in state/national level exams. Adopting a similar approach in preparing for OTET 2021 can help candidates in multifaceted ways. One of the most important areas of improvement to look out for while solving mock tests for OTET or similar exams is time management.

In OTET 2021, there are 150 questions in each paper which are of 150 minutes duration each. Therefore, in order to solve all questions, candidates have to answer one question correctly every minute. Without a robust strategy for time management, one cannot expect to improve their overall number of good attempts in the exam. Since there is no negative marking in the OTET exam, therefore, one must try to attempt as many questions as they can to make it to the top of the OTET 2021 merit lists.

Besides these broader practice and self-study strategies, a little attention to details can also help to ace the exam and fulfill one’s dreams to become a teacher in the state. Based on analysis of the OTET question papers, candidates must specifically revise high yield topics that offer scoring opportunity if answered correctly. For example, topics like stages of child development, vocabulary (language subjects), etc. are extremely important and must be revised so well that candidates can recall answers easily during the exam.

While revising and practising during the last few days, candidates may also pay special attention to learning important formulas, equations, problem-solving techniques, etc. for individual subjects. A simple strategy to master easy problem solving is by practicing mental calculations. This does not only save time in answering questions but can also help candidates solve tricky questions using back-calculation techniques.

Last but definitely not least, we recommend that candidates revise the basic concepts for better understanding. A clear understanding of basic scientific concepts, nomenclature, classifications, etc. is essential for any candidate to be able to answer questions from out of the syllabus.