Odisha OTET 2020 to go online post paper leak

OTET 2020: After the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 question paper was found circulating on social media a few hours before the recruitment exam, the Odisha Education Ministry is planning to conduct the recruitment exam online. While declaring the Odisha Board class 10 result 2019, School and Mass Education department secretary, Pradipta Mohapatra, said, “The OTET 2020 will be conducted online.”

On January 16, while over one lakh candidates were writing the first paper of the OTET examination 2019 in over 250 centres, the images of the OTET 2019 second paper questions went viral on social media following which the BSE cancelled the exam.

In the BSE Odisha class 10 result too, many cheating cases were reported including an exam paper going viral on social media, parents barging into the exam hall. To prevent cheating in board exams, BSE Odisha had installed CCTV cameras in exam halls this year. In a new initiative for state-board, it offered multiple sets of same question papers. As many as four sets of question papers were introduced to ensure that no students sitting next to each other get the same question paper. Such a pattern is followed by the CBSE.

The OTET exam consists of two parts. Check the syllabus here –

Those who clear the OTET 2019 exam are eligible to work as a teacher in Class 1 to class 8 in Odisha-based schools. To clear the exams one has to secure at least 60 per cent marks in the OTET; for reserved category candidates the minimum marks are 50 per cent.

