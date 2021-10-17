OSSTET result 2021, final answer key released: How to check

BSE Odisha has released the result of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 examination. The OSSTET 2021 result is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha — bseodisha.ac.in.

The board has also released the OMR sheet and the answer key of the exam.

OSSTET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of BSE Odisha mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on OSSTET result 2021 link flashing on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download it.

If you have qualified the exam, keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.