OSSTET result 2018 to be declared soon, here is how to check

OSSTET result 2018: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2018 result for the recruitment exam held in October 5, 2018 is expected to be released anytime soon. Candidates can check the result at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and osstet.in, once declared.

The exam was conducted to recruit teachers in state-based schools. Earlier, the results were to be announced on January 5 but then postponed to be declared on January 7, 2019.

OSSTET result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – osstet.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘OSSTET 2018 result’

Step 4: Log-in using your enrolment number and result will appear

Alternatively, candidates can check the result at bse.odisha.ac.in

