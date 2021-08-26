OSSTET admit card 2021 released: Follow these preparation tips for child pedagogy

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) is going to conduct the OSSTET 2021 exam on September 1, the admit cards of which are released on the official website – bseodisha.ac.in. The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.

With not even a week left, this is the time to brush up on one’s strong subject areas and focus on getting better with the weaknesses. In this context, preparing efficiently for the Child Pedagogy topic is a key success factor for the exam. This section is common for both papers of the exam and carries 1/3rd of the total marks in each paper i.e. 50/150 marks.

Since not too many days are left for the OSSTET exam, we recommend that candidates refer to the OSSTET syllabus and identify the specific topics and sub-topics of the Child Development & Pedagogy paper and identify the topics that are yet untouched. Now, segregate the most important topics from which questions are most commonly asked and check if they have been covered. If not, do not waste any more time and start studying these topics.

One of the most effective ways to identify high marks yielding topics of the Child Development & Pedagogy is by referring to the OSSTET previous year papers. Candidates are advised to focus more on those topics that have been repeated during the last few years of the exam. Besides, it is highly recommended that candidates learn the answers to such questions so that common questions from Child Development & Pedagogy can be easily answered in the exam.

It is highly recommended that candidates make sure to attempt all the 50 questions in the Child Development & Pedagogy part. This is because there is no negative marking in the OSSTET exam. However, for this, candidates must be well prepared with the topics. One can refer to sample papers and question banks, specifically designed for preparations of this topic to learn the answers of a diverse variety of topics from Child Development & Pedagogy.

There are various theoretical concepts in topics like Pedagogy, Assessment of Learning etc. Hence, it is advised that candidates try to clear out any confusion remaining in the understanding of these concepts. This is the only way candidates can confidently attempt all questions and secure their position in the final OSSTET merit lists 2021.

While studying from textbooks, candidates are advised to take short notes of important facts and figures important for the exam. One can refer to these during the last 2-3 days of preparation to easily recall and revise. Besides, one must solve mock tests and previous year papers during the last 2-3 days so as to ensure that topics studied earlier are not forgotten.

After solving the previous year papers, candidates can always refer to the corresponding year’s OSSTET answer key to know the correct answers and rectify their mistakes accordingly.