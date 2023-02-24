OSSTET 2022 answer key released; how to download

OSSTET 2022 answer key: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha today released the answer key for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2022 paper 1 and 2. Candidates can download the OSSTET answer key at the official website of BSE Odisha — bseodisha.ac.in.

The candidates can raise objections against the OSSTET answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 between February 23 and 27. Candidates should submit grievances by making payment of challenge fee along with appropriate representation online through the official website. The fee for challenge is Rs 500 per response.

The OSSTET 2022 exam was conducted between December 10 and 25, 2022. The OSSTET 2022 result will be based on the final answer key.

OSSTET 2022 answer key: How to download

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.