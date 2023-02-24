scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
OSSTET 2022 answer key released; how to download

OSSTET 2022: Candidates can download the OSSTET answer key through the official site of BSE Odisha — bseodisha.ac.in.

OSSTET 2022 answer key releasedThe OSSTET 2022 exam was conducted between December 10 and December 25, 2022. The OSSTET 2022 result will be based on the final answer key. (Representative Image - Express Photo)

OSSTET 2022 answer key: Board of Secondary Education, Odisha today released the answer key for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2022 paper 1 and 2. Candidates can download the OSSTET answer key at the official website of BSE Odisha — bseodisha.ac.in.

Read |CTET 2022 Result: Final answer key date, scorecard, certificate validity — all FAQs answered

The candidates can raise objections against the OSSTET answer key for paper 1 and paper 2 between February 23 and 27. Candidates should submit grievances by making payment of challenge fee along with appropriate representation online through the official website. The fee for challenge is Rs 500 per response. 

The OSSTET 2022 exam was conducted between December 10 and 25, 2022. The OSSTET 2022 result will be based on the final answer key.

OSSTET 2022 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Go to the CTET official website — ctet.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the “CTET Dec 2022 answer key” link.

Step 3: The CTET 2022 answer key will display on the screen. 

Step 4: Download CTET answer key pdf and take a print for further reference.

The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is a state-level exam for the award of TET certificates to qualifying candidates. This is a coveted and mandatory certificate required by candidates intending to apply for recruitment as a secondary school teacher in the state.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:35 IST
Bhiwani killings: Kin allege pressure by Congress government to call off protest seeking justice for victims

