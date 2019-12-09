OSSTET 2020: Check how to apply, passing marks, exam pattern

OSSTET 2020: The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. (Representational Image) OSSTET 2020: The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. (Representational Image)

OSSTET 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has started the online application process for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2020. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, bseodisha.ac.in till December 16, 2019.

According to the notification released on the website, the last date to fill the application form and submit fee is December 16, 2019. The applications will be received in online mode only. The exam dates will be released later on the official website.

OSSTET 2020: Educational qualification

Interested candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in their relevant subject from a recognized university/institute. However, for physical education teacher, the candidates should have passed class 12 or its equivalent examination from a recognized institution with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

OSSTET 2020: Examination pattern

There will be two papers for OSSTET. Paper I will be conducted for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in science/ arts, Hindi/ classical teacher and Paper 2 will be conducted for physical education teacher. The exam will have all questions in a multiple choice question ( MCQs) format. It will be held for a duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

OSSTET 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-osstet.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘OSSTET 2020 application form’ link under ‘latest updates’

Step 3: Register using credentials

Step 4: The application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and take a print out for future reference.

To qualify, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks in each of the papers. For reserved category candidates, the same cut-off is 50 per cent.

