Odisha OSSSC recruitment: 1746 junior clerk, junior assistant vacancies, apply at osssc.gov.in

OSSC recruitment: The Odisha sub-ordinate staff selection commission (OSSC) has released an official notification inviting for 1746 vacancies for several posts including junior clerk and junior assistant post at the district/range/division cadre. Candidates can apply on the post of osssc.giv.in.
Applicants must ensure to apply for the post in the district from which they belong. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is February 6, 2019. Candidates can send their application fee through online mode by January 29, 2019 and by challan till February 6, 2019.
OSSSC recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit osssc.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, on the top right corner, click on ‘register’
Step 3: Read the instructions and scroll towards end of the page to click, ‘proceed’ and register button
Step 4: A dialogue will appear click ‘ok’
Step 5: Select a username and exam centre for yourself
Step 6: Start Filling the form
Step 7: Upload signature and image
Step 8: Click preview, read the information entered carefully and submit
Step 9: Download the PDF of your form for future reference
The vacancies are at the level of Group C and D and on a contractual basis only.
OPSSSC recruitment: Pay scale
The junior clerk or junior assistant will get a consolidated pay of Rs 8,800 per month.
OPSSSC recruitment: Eligibility critera
Age limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and not more than 32 years old as on April 2018. A relaxation of five years will be given to candidates belonging to SC, ST, SEB category and women. In the case of ex-servicemen, a relaxation of the total period of service in defence will be allowed, according to official notification. No two relaxations can be combined in the age category.
Education qualification: Candidates must have cleared +3 exams or equivalent.
OPSSC recruitment: Exam fee
An exam fee of Rs 100 will be applicable. No fee is applicable for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD category.