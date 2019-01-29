OSSSC junior clerk, junior assistant recruitment: Registrations closing today for 1,746 jobs, check eligibility, how to apply

OSSSC recruitment: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the post if junior clerk and junior assistant. A total of 1746 vacancies are on offer. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, ossc.gov.in before February 6, 2019. However, the registration process for the same closes today.

Submission of application fee process will begin tomorrow – January 30, 2019 and the last date to submit fee is February 6, 2019. Before starting filling up the form, candidates need to register for which the last date is January 29, 2019. According to the official notification, candidates will initially be hired on a contractual basis which can be regulated later.

OSSSC junior clerk, junior assistant recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age and not more than 32 years of age as on April 1, 2018. Age relaxation is provided for reserved category candidates.

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed +3 or equivalent exam with basic knowledge of computer skills

OSSSC junior clerk, junior assistant recruitment: How apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register at the top right

Step 3: Click on ‘new user’ link

Step 4: Read instructions page carefully, click proceed to register at end of the page

Step 5: Click ‘ok’ on the pop-up box

Step 6: Select a user id and register

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Pay fee

OSSC junior clerk, junior assistant recruitment: Pay scale

Candidates will be hired at a band pay of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1,900.

OSSC junior clerk, junior assistant recruitment: Examination fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fee

