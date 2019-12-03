OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: Application process starts for 806 posts, last date January 6

The recruitment will be done on contractual basis in various districts under the Forest and Environment Department of Government of Odisha. (Representational Image) The recruitment will be done on contractual basis in various districts under the Forest and Environment Department of Government of Odisha. (Representational Image)

OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 806 Forest Guard posts. The online application process has already begun and interested candidates must apply online on the official website-http://www.osssc.gov.in till January 6, 2020. There are a total number of 806 vacant posts.

The recruitment will be done on contractual basis in various districts under the Forest and Environment Department of Government of Odisha. The last date to pay application fee by Treasury challan is January 6, 2020. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of physical standard measurement, physical efficiency test, sports, NCC and written test.

OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Interested candidates should be in the age limit of 18 to 32 years. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Eligibility: Candidates must have passed class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.

OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. C/ST/PwD category candidates do not have to pay any application fee.

OSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘View registration copy’ under ‘Recruitment’.

Step 3: On the page that opens, select the post, enter e-mail ID, phone number, date of birth and click on submit.

Step 4: Fill the application form and pay application fee.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

