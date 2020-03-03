OSSSC answer key released: Check how to download, raise objections

OSSSC answer key: Download at osssc.gov.in (Representational image) OSSSC answer key: Download at osssc.gov.in (Representational image)

OSSSC answer key: The Odisha Sub-ordiante Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior clerk and junior assistant. Those who appeared for the exam can download their answer key at osssc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any against this answer key. The last date to raise objection is March 11. Objections, so raised, will be studied and a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key. A total of 1746 vacancies are on offer under this recruitment exam.

OSSSC answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on log-in in the top right of the page

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on the answer key link

Step 5: Download answer key

Those who clear the exams will be hired on a contractual basis before being onroll. Candidates will be hired at a band pay of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1,900, as per the official notification.

