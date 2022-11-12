OSSC Recruitment for Group B, C: Application process deferred to November 14

OSSC recruitment for Group B, C: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday deferred the date of opening the online application forms for Combined Graduate Level, Group B and C posts to November 14. Similarly, the closing date has also been postponed to December 13. Candidates can check the notification at the official website– ossc.gov.in.

The Commission has taken this decision as new vacancies have been added and ‘there is a need to create options for these new vacancies in the online application.’

There are a total of 324 new vacancies added for 9 posts. There are 56 vacancies for Group B and 268 vacancies for Group C.

The online applications were supposed to begin from November 11 and close on December 12. Candidates must have a valid email address and mobile number in order to apply for the posts.

Candidates who want to apply shall be between the ages of 21 and 38 for unreserved categories and age relaxation will be applicable for other categories as per guidelines. More eligibility details are available on the website.

There will be three stages of the exam– preliminary, mains and certificate verification. In prelims there will be multiple choice questions of 150 marks for 150 minutes. The mains paper will have two papers of 100 marks each for two and half hours each. The two papers will be language (English and Odia) and general studies.