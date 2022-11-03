OSSC recruitment for Group B, C: Applications invited for 943 vacancies; check eligibility

OSSC Recruitment for Group B, C: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Wednesday released 943 vacancies for Combined Graduate Level examination against 28 posts for group B and C. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply at the official website — ossc.gov.in.

The registration is schedule to begin from November 11 and close on December 10. In order to apply for the posts, candidates must have a valid email address and activated mobile number.

Aspirants must indicate their preference for the post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts. No changes will be allowed once the post is allotted.

OSSC Recruitment for Group B, C: Eligibility

All interested candidates should be Indian citizens. To be eligible, aspirants should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in any discipline. The candidates should be well versed with computer, internet, email, word processing, data analysis and presentation.

The age limit for interested candidates should be between 21 to 38 years for unreserved category; age relaxations will be applicable for other categories as per guidelines.

More eligibility details are available on the official website

The exam will be conducted in three stages — preliminary, main and certificate verification. There will be multiple choice questions of 150 marks in prelims in 150 minutes. The mains will be of 200 marks with two papers of 100 marks each. The two papers will be language (English and Odia) and general studies each of 2.5 hours.