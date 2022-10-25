scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

OSSC CGL 2021 Model answer key released; raise objections by October 27

OSSC CGL 2021 Model answer key: Candidates who are unsatisfied with the answers given in the answer key can raise objections until October 27.

ossc, ossc cgl, ossc cgl answer keyCandidates can download the answer key from the official website - ossc.gov.in (Representative image)

OSSC CGL 2021 Model answer key: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on October 21 released the answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam-2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website – ossc.gov.in

Candidates who are unsatisfied with the answers given in the answer key can raise objections until October 27. In order to raise the objections, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link available on the official website. 

OSSC CGL 2021 Model answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key link under what’s new section

Step 3: In the pdf file, check model answer key

Step 4: Download and save for future reference

OSSC CGL 2021 exam was conducted from October 11 to October 20 at various exam centers across the state. Commission had conducted the exam in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in a single shift.

 

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 12:47:51 pm
